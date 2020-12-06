By Jill Okeke

HEAD of the planned take off of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) scheduled to commence in January, 2021, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have strengthened their collaborations against sub-standard products across the country.

They also advocated for an increase of impose stiffer sanction on unscrupulous dealers in substandard goods

Manufacturers, particularly called for increased in the levies, charges and penalties imposed on unscrupulous dealers in substandard goods.

“We are asking that you raise the bar for the minimum penalty on those importing and distributing fake and substandard products.

“Fake and sub-standard products have been identified as having negative effects on the nation’s economy, operators as well as end-users,’’ they said

SON and local manufacturers have therefore resolved to increase their collaboration to combat the influx of substandard goods into the country.

The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, at an interactive session with members of MAN, said the SON would form a forum that would comprise senior personnel of the standards body and MAN to discuss and make decisions on how best to address the menace of fake and substandard goods.

In his words, “For now we have to collaborate first and come up with an agreeable solution. We have discussed the challenges we face and we are going to collaborate to address these issues long-term. We are going to form a forum that would comprise a lot of senior employees so that both parties would be able to discuss issues and make decisions to achieve a seamless operation.”

In his words, SON is not restricting itself to the enforcement of standards by chasing containers on high ways but also putting in innovation to ensure that substandard and counterfeiting products did not occur in the first place.

The SON helmsman said to combat the influx of substandard goods, there was an urgent need to deploy a robust cooperation between SON, MAN and other captains of industry.

Earlier, the president, MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, thanked the SON boss for sustaining the concession given to the association and additional efforts to help the association to grow.