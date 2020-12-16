At least 13 Afghan police officers were killed in an attack on their checkpoint in Afghanistan’s northern province of Baghlan, officials said on Wednesday, 16 December.

Another three policemen were wounded in the overnight attack that took place in the Wazirabad area of Pol-e-Khumri city, provincial councillors Firuzuddin Aimaq and Shamsulhaq Barakzai said.

Aimaq said an armoured tank and several police vehicles were torched during the fighting.

Afghan officials have blamed the Taliban for carrying out the attack.

The armed group has not commented on the incident yet.

According to local media outlet Gandhara, Taliban fighters were also said to have carried out attacks against government forces in the country’s southern province of Uruzgan.

Provincial governor spokesperson Ahmad Shah Sahel and provincial councillor Hayatullah Fazly said the attacks took place in the Dehrawood district.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have been holding peace talks for more than two months aimed at ending decades of war, but the country’s brutal conflict continues. The talks which were launched in September in Qatar were suspended and will resume on January 5. On Monday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he hoped the talks would continue in Afghanistan. However, despite the peace talks, violence has continued unabated in the war-wracked country. The US agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for security guarantees and a commitment from the Taliban to hold talks with the government. In October, the UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said 2,117 civilians were killed and 3,822 wounded in the first nine months of this year.

