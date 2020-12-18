News From Africa

Africa: Continent Nears 2.5 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19

By
0
africa:-continent-nears-2.5-million-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19
Views: Visits 5

As of December 18, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 2,449,980. Reported deaths in Africa reached 57,814  and 2,070,501 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 892,813, and 24,011  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (409,746), Egypt (123,701), Ethiopia (118,481), Tunisia (115,966) and Algeria (93,933). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

BREAKING: Released Kankara schoolboys arrive Katsina

Previous article

Nigeria: Lagos Light Rail – 17 Years After, Failed Promises, Rot, Neglect Trail Project

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa