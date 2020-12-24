News From Africa

Africa: Continent Nears 61,000 Covid-19 Deaths

By
0
africa:-continent-nears-61,000-covid-19-deaths
Views: Visits 8

As of December 24, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 2,571,340. Reported deaths in Africa reached 60,877 and 2,154,767 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 954,258 – and 25,657  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (423,214), Egypt (127,972), Tunisia (125,000), Ethiopia (120,989), and Algeria (96,549). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

No merry Christmas vacation for enraged Trump

Previous article

Trump Pardons More Allies Sparking Fresh Outrage

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa