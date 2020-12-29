News From Africa

Africa: Continent Nears 63,000 Covid-19 Deaths

By
0
africa:-continent-nears-63,000-covid-19-deaths
Views: Visits 2

Cape Town — As of December 29, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 2,678,363 . Reported deaths in Africa reached  62,807  and 2,225,699  people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 1,011,871 – and 26,735 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (433,029), Egypt ( 133,900 ), Tunisia (133,204), Ethiopia (123,145), and Algeria ( 98,631afr). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

Johnny Depp Wishes For “Better Times” In 2021 After Losing Libel Case

Previous article

Nigeria: Crisis Rocks Bandits’ Camp, Many Killed – Kaduna Govt

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa