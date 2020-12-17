News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 57,000

By
0
africa:-covid-19-death-toll-exceeds-57,000
Views: Visits 5

As of December 17, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 2,408,386 . Reported deaths in Africa reached 57,073  and 2,036,031 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 873,679 , and 23,661  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (403,619), Egypt (122,609), Ethiopia (117,542), Tunisia (113,241) and Algeria (93,065). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

US States Sues Google Over Advertisement Deal

Previous article

#EndSARS to blame for NCC demand on SIM registration

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa