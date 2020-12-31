Bogged down by the Coronavirus pandemic, the year 2020 brought with it lockdowns, economic insecurities, anxiety, ailment, and even deaths.

So much that the world is hopeful for a new beginning in 2021.

Fingers and toes crossed, the world is preparing to bid adieu to 2020 and ring in the New Year with renewed hopes of happiness and prosperity.

That said, we are certain to witness different New Year celebrations as the risk of Covid-19 is not over, yet.

New Year’s Eve is something that excites many.

It’s one kind of a gala celebration bidding adieus to the old year and welcoming a new one but things will be different this time as a number of New Year parties in Nairobi have been canceled unlike last year where people had hundreds of choices to choose from.

This time around, Kenyans will not stay up till midnight on the last day of the year as there exists a dawn to dusk curfew put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Still, families, friends will have to social distance and possibly consider a midday celebration hours before we welcome 2021.

It’s easy to bring the festive feeling of a nighttime gathering into the daylight hours at home.

The safest way to celebrate the New Year is to celebrate at home with the people who live with you or virtually with friends and family.

Here are some ideas for household celebrations with your family this New Year’s Eve.

House Party – Eat, drink and be merry, families and friends will convert their houses to mini clubs as the majority of bars and clubs in the country remain closed at night.

Kesha – Covid-19 restrictions mean Christians who normally welcome the New Year will have to adhere with government restrictions and keep in line with the precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It is reported that masses will be held online.

Do something outside at midnight – Go outside to welcome in the new year in the moonlight, in a way that’s appropriate to where you live.

Forget about resolutions – 2020 has tested our resolve like no other year. Instead of making resolutions with your family, talk about your hopes, wishes and desires for 2021.

Realign for 2021 – Take one day at a time, and adhere to all the norms, rules and regulations of the pandemic. It is important to initiate plans for the future and include areas of physical environment, career, money, health and well-being, fun and recreation.

Adapt to the new normal and make a mental map of how to care for ourselves and family members. Analyse the situation to create an agenda of how we can make a positive contribution towards our family, humanity, creatures of the planet around us and learn to appreciate this life and welcome what the future holds for us.