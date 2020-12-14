Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts at the end of the game during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 13, 2020. – Burnley won the game 1-0. (Photo by Catherine Ivill / POOL / AFP) / /

A miserable week for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang concluded with the Gabonese forward conceding the own goal that condemned Arsenal to a 1-0 Premier League home defeat by fellow strugglers Burnley.

The Gabon Football Federation were fined $10,000 (8,200 euros) by the Confederation of African Football after Aubameyang posted social media footage of his national team-mates sleeping on an airport floor last month.

CAF said the star had “published offensive and degrading material that undermined the honour and image of CAF” after Gambia initially barred the Gabonese from leaving the airport because of Covid-19 issues.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up the performances of African stars in the major European leagues at the weekend.

ENGLAND



PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Arsenal)

Aubameyang’s goal drought continued as the Arsenal captain did score, but at the wrong end, to condemn his side to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley that deepens the gloom around the Gunners. They have now lost four consecutive home league games for the first time since 1959 to slip to 15th in the table. Aubameyang, who was clinical last season, is yet to score from open play in the league since signing a lucrative three-year deal in September and was again frustrated in front of goal before turning into his own net as he attempted to clear Ashley Westwood’s corner 17 minutes from time.

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The Egyptian came to Liverpool’s rescue with a late equaliser in the Premier League champions’ 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Jurgen Klopp’s side had fallen behind when a push on Salah went unpunished and Bobby Decordova-Reid fired home in the first half. But Salah exacted revenge with a 79th-minute penalty that crept under Alphonse Areola’s weak attempted save. Salah’s 13th goal of the season kept Liverpool in second place, behind leaders Tottenham on goal difference ahead of their clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

SPAIN



GEOFFREY KONDOGBIA (Atletico Madrid)

The 27-year-old Central African Republic midfielder was a 73rd-minute replacement for the ineffectual Luis Suarez, but he was unable to spark a revival as the La Liga leaders lost 2-0 to city rivals Real, ending their 26-match unbeaten league run. Recently signed from Valencia, his appearance appeared to be greeted with some sarcasm by Suarez, who was seen with a wry smile as he took his place on the bench.

ITALY



GERVINHO (Parma)

Ivorian Gervinho ran up the left flank to pull the ball back for Brazilian Hernani to score the opener after 13 minutes against AC Milan, but Parma threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with the Serie A leaders in the San Siro.

SIMY (Crotone)

Nigerian Simy provided the cross which allowed Brazilian Messias to score deep in injury time as bottom club Crotone got their first win of the season by defeating Spezia 4-1 in a battle of promoted sides.

GERMANY



SILAS WAMANGITUKA (Stuttgart)

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker scored his second brace in two games as Stuttgart romped to a shock 5-1 win at Borussia Dortmund that led to the sacking of Dortmund coach Lucien Favre. Wamangituka put his side ahead from the penalty spot in the first half and started a second-half rout with his second goal shortly after the break.

TAIWO AWONIYI (Union Berlin)

The Nigerian striker put in a fine performance but also missed two great chances as his side held champions Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw. Awoniyi was a constant thorn in the side of the Bayern defence, but twice failed to score in one-on-one situations against goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

NASSIM BOUJELLAB (Schalke)

The Morocco midfielder almost handed Schalke their first win in 27 league games when he scored a crucial second-half goal in a 2-2 draw with Augsburg. Boujellab’s strike put Schalke ahead with 30 minutes to play, but their hopes of finally ending an 11-month winless run were dashed by a stoppage-time equaliser.

FRANCE



M’BAYE NIANG (Rennes)

The Senegal international struck his first goal of the season as Rennes won for just the second time in nine outings. Niang had fallen out of favour and saw a proposed move to Saint-Etienne fall through in October but was handed a rare start in the 1-0 victory at Nice.

TINO KADEWERE (Lyon)

The Zimbabwean netted the only goal as Lyon claimed a first victory away to Paris Saint-Germain since October 2007. Kadewere scored his fifth of the campaign with an assured finish past Keylor Navas after he was played in by Cameroon attacker Karl Toko Ekambi following an error by PSG captain Presnel Kimpembe.

STEVE MOUNIE (Brest)

The Benin forward atoned for a missed penalty by scoring the winner in Brest’s 2-1 victory over Reims. Mounie netted his fourth goal this term as he turned in a rebound to make it four wins in five for his side.