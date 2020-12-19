Yungbady

Russia-based Nigerian music act, Ezebue Richard popularly known by his stage name Yungbady has revealed that his 2018 hit track “African Woman” was born out of the need to address gender-based violence in Africa especially in Nigeria where cases are on the rise.

The talented Anambra State born artiste who condemned gender-based violence said in most cases, the injustice against women is backed by societal norms and tradition where women have been relegated to “the other room”. “This plight of the African woman calls for an urgent need to be addressed, and we must all join hands in the fight against this gender-based violence.

His 2018 debut track “African Woman” was tailored after 2Face Idibia’s African Queen.The song, which talks about the beauty of Africa women, has become a kind of memorabilia for Yungbady. According to him, the song was to eulogise the beauty and strength of African women. He said: “African Women are strong, and they are the epitome of beauty. Women should be respected. I have a strong bond with the song because it reminds me of home, and my mother. African Women are the epitome of beauty and strength, which is what I portray in Africa Woman. It is quite disheartening to see that even in this 21st century, women in Africa are still seen as mere objects of sex to be controlled and dominated.

This is why society must find a way of correcting this abnormality.

Yungbady however promised his fans that more songs should be expected from him soon.

