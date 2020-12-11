Leader of Africa’s first Economic War and Philosopher, Charles N Lambert on Friday says Africa has never come together to tackle actual problems hindering the continent’s development until now.

Lambert who encouraged the Economic revolution currently happening in Africa said until now, Africa never fought Economic War, never fought for Economic Independence and never fought to control what the continent consume.

Sharing his post on his official Facebook timeline, Lambert said “Africans have never come together to tackle the actual problem in our society until Now.

“The fear of the Capitalists has had everyone dancing around the issues and never confronting them.

“The government of Uganda is different from the government of Nigeria and different from the government of Ghana, Kenya, South Africa etc but the Economic difficulties across all African countries are all the SAME.

“Regardless of this blazing reality, all the movements they begin in Africa targets fellow Africans But never the Capitalists who continue to keep us in poverty.

“Too much fear, too much respect, too much adoration and almost worship of the same Capitalists who take our resources every year.

“Africa has never fought Economic War. Africa has never fought for Economic Independence. Africa has never fought to control what we consume.

“This is the First time any group of people have ever tried to fight the Real War. Thousands upon thousands of Africans from countless countries are finally saying..

.”Confront the Capitalists or Die Trying”