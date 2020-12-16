The musical act and songwriter, Favour Etuk Monday, best known by the stage name, ‘Kaptain’, has dropped his anticipated playlist titled, Love Ship.

The Love Ship playlist, which consists of two tracks, is a follow up to the acclaimed successful Kapacity, which was released in March 2020. Mikaba and Wonder Beatz produce both songs.

‘Kaptain’, who aims to close 2020 on a high note, describes his style of music as a fusion of rap and afrobeats. His impressive run in 2020 has seen him reach over eight million streams across digital platforms. Already, the Love Ship is available for streaming across all distribution platforms. He has also continued to perform back-to-back shows to teaming fans across the country.

An exclusive listening event for the EP was held on Thursday, December 10 in Lagos with guests such as Vector The Viper and others in attendance.

