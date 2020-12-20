Barely 48 hours after the return of the abducted students of the Government Secondary School, Kankara, bandits on Saturday night kidnapped some children.

The children who attend an Islamic school were said to be returning from a Maulud Nabiyyi (Prophet Mohammad’s birthday) celebration in Unguwar Al-Kasim when the bandits intercepted and kidnapped an uncertified number of them.

The abduction took place at about 11:30 pm in Baure Village, Mahuta B Ward Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the bandits waylaid the students on foot and also rustled some cattle.

Speaking to HumAngle, a resident of the area, Hamisu Ya’u, said:

“Nobody will tell you the exact number of abducted children because it happened at night and the place where the abduction took place was very dark.

“But the vigilante group intercepted the group and rescued some of the children.

“As of now, we don’t have the exact figures of the rescued ones and the missing ones.”

One of the Islamic teachers who was with the schoolchildren when the attack happened said:

“They attacked us on our way back to Mahuta.

“Security agencies and vigilante groups followed them and rescued all the children and rustled cattle. The cattle and other animals are in the palace of the district head now.

However, Ya’u insisted that the bandits have some of the children with them, adding that the attackers invaded some villages and abducted some people before attacking the children at Baure village.

While it was gathered that there was an exchange of gunfire between the security agencies and the group with a vigilante member sustaining serious gunshot wounds, the number of students who are either hiding in the bush or in the custody of the gunmen is still unknown.

