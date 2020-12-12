The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has again gone into isolation after an immediate family member and senior officials of the State Government tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr El-Rufai is one of prominent Nigerians who tested positive for the virus in the earliest stages of the pandemic, which broke out in Nigeria in February.

As of today, the country has recorded over 70,000 infections as a new wave of lockdown looms considering the recent spike in the daily figures.

Recall that there were 675 new cases on Thursday, the country’s highest daily cases in six months.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have continually warned Nigerians against flouting the safety protocols, particularly the use of face masks and adherence to social distancing rule.

On Friday evening, Mr El-Rufai said he has been notified of more positive COVID-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.

In the video broadcast shared via his verified social media pages, the governor said he is currently in self-isolation and hope to be tested by Sunday.

“This is purely a precautionary move that complies with the standard COVID-19 protocols. There will be another update when the test results are ready.”

“I appeal to every resident of Kaduna State to observe and abide by the preventive protocols against COVID-19, especially wearing facemasks, avoiding large gatherings, practising physical distancing and washing their hands regularly,” Mr El-Rufai said.