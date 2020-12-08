File: Road

By Chris Ochayi

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Tuesday, reiterated the commitment of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led administration to complete the dualisation of the East-West carriageways and deliver it to the people of the region on or before end of December 2021.

Senator Akpabio, who gave the assurance at the round table meeting of the counterparts on the complementary programme for the East West road project held at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, noted that the highway project under his watch would be completed at he stipulated time.

The Counterparts in the Complementary Programme was proactive scheme set up to manage the East West Road Corridor in order to ensure its safety, efficiency and economy to aid development and growth in the region.

The first tour of counterparts which commenced at the highways corridor at Warri, Delta State ended at the wrap-up meeting of the Complementary Programme held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, recently.

The programme is aimed at rallying counterparts to manage the road corridor from unimpeded movement of goods and passengers. The counterpart team came together to plan and control what happens on the corridor.

According to the minister, “I am sincerely happy to be here this afternoon, especially to meet in person our eminent Focal Persons representing the Counterparts on the Complementary Programme for the East- West Road, since we had to undertake the inauguration of your team via Zoom as dictated by the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Today’s meeting here in Abuja is key, as it is our launch into 2021. The work plan which you have developed is impressive and therefore must be pursued vigorously, singularly and collectively.

“I have noted with satisfaction the signs of commitment and dedication we are receiving from all counterparts towards the attainment of the objectives of this programme.

“Under my watch, the target is to deliver completely Sections I-IV of the East West Road on or before December 2021 and see to the award of Section V, Oron-Calabar.

“These deliverables will not be complete and adequate without a virile management support to ensure that the corridor is given proper planning, development and management.

“The commitment that my Ministry brings to this round-table of Counterparts must therefore be complemented by the support of all counterparts in terms of action. The propositions on this Programme in the short, medium and long term are for the best interest of our people and the Niger Delta Region at large.

“At this point let me note and appreciate the zeal with which the Team of Counterparts are working. Accept this gratitude on behalf of the Federal Government of His Excellency President Mohammadu Buhari.

“I dutifully urge you to please sustain it. Posterity will be kind to you. Our conviction is clear. We need your cooperation to succeed.

“We are determined to succeed and shall spare no effort to secure” your collaboration. It is in this light, that the Advisory Notes which we are about to issue are crafted. It is borne out of the genuine resolve to establish deeper partnership and synergy with counterparts for the good of all.

“In this pursuit, I am certain that your institutions most especially the State will be the biggest beneficiary of the outcomes of this Programme. It is gratifying to note that you are receptive to the novel idea of issuing Advisory Notes.

“I look forward to more innovations that will help to fast track the attainment of the lofty goals of the Complementary Programmes for the East West Road. “

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo Kumo and the focal persons representing the states across the Niger Delta region.

Vanguard News Nigeria