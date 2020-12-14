His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) has again won the ‘Best Governor’ award for the year 2020, on Security and Humanitarian Services.

The newest award was conferred by the Access Weekly Magazine, a Lagos based Magazine published by a renowned veteran Journalist, Mr Sola Olugbemiro.

The Governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications, Zailani Bappa at a ceremony which held at the LCCI Conference and Gardens, Alausa area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

Governor Matawalle was honoured along with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu and many Nigerians who distinguished themselves in different fields of their chosen career.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Matawalle sued for a collective approach in addressing the security challenges facing the country, especially the Northern region and advised leaders at levels to stop apportionig blames on one another .

He noted that security issue is should always be seen and treated as everybody’s business that calls for a more Coordinated approach that is holistic and genuine in order to take it to a logical end and make the country safe and more conducive for investment, development and progress.

The governor added that governments at all levels should do more in terms of youth engagement to become self sufficient and reliant through various skills acquisition, trades and employment.

Matawalle further attributed his administration’s success in the area of Security to the social intervention programmes and other employment opportunities created by his administration which have continued to yield positive results.

ALSO READ: Matawalle Wins The Sun Newspaper Man of The Year award

Earlier while presenting the award to the Governor, Mr. Dada Dele said the Access Weekly Magazine decided to honour Governor Matawalle this year’s colloquium and award 2020 as a result of improvement recorded particularly in the area of security which bedeviled Zamfara State and the nation at large.

Mr Dada explained that since the coming of Governor Matawalle, the narration in Zamfara State changed significantly both in reality and in the news unlike the daily reports of killings and wanton destruction of life and property of innocent citizens that had become the identity of the state in the past.

He further said that the award given to the Governor was to encourage him to do more to his people and also make other Governors to follow his footsteps in addressing security challenges facing their respective states.