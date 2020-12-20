A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria’s north-west region.

Four people have been confirmed killed in another reprisal attack in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This is coming barely 24 hours after seven people were murdered in what security agencies describe as reprisal killing in Kauru and Lere Local Government Areas of the state.

Confirming the latest incident, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said military and police authorities disclosed that the four persons were killed on Saturday.

Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) had reported on Thursday and yesterday the killing of seven persons at Gora Gan in Zangon Kataf local government and the counter-killing of seven herders at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku of Kauru local government.

The commissioner explained that following clearance operations at Ungwan Gaiya, Ungwan Gimba and Ungwan Makama of Zangon Kataf local government, three more corpses were recovered, two of which have been identified.

He also noted that two houses were burnt in the attack while the corpses and other valuables were handed over to the police for further investigation and analyses.

In the meantime, troops of Operation Safe Haven and Special Forces are still carrying out operations in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones on behalf of the Kaduna State Government reiterated the need for aggrieved individuals and groups to seek recourse to the law instead of resorting to illegal and violent methods of settling grievances.

He also commended security agencies, traditional and religious institutions, community leaders and other critical stakeholders who remain committed to the peacebuilding efforts of the government, despite the challenging situation.

The governor commended the military and police authorities for the deployment of more personnel to the two local government areas, towards enhancing security.