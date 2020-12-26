File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

Gunmen have again killed two senior police officers, and injured one Constable on Christmas day, in Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

This is coming less than a week after some gunmen killed a police officer who was trying to rescue some kidnapped victims in Maigatari Local Government.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said the kidnappers have been terrorising Gumel emirate.

“Based on an intelligence, the police got to know of the presence of kidnappers at Kargo Fulani settlement in Garki LGA, who are terrorizing Gumel emirate,” he said.

“In this regard, a Joint Operation of Police Divisions under Gumel Area Command was organized. On 25/12/2020, as early as 3:00 am the team descended on the settlement.

“Unfortunately, the hoodlums opened fire on the police from their hiding places. This led to a serious gun battle. Eventually, the hoodlums killed two Senior Police Officers and injured another Constable. However, the Police also killed one of the hoodlums.”

Following the encounter, the police spokesman explained that the gunmen deserted their settlement and took to their heels, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.