Over 700 hoodlums have allegedly laid siege on the Wesley College area of Ibadan to unleash harm on innocent citizens. This development has led to the death of one person, leaving many others injured.

While making the disclosure on Tuesday, the National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Wahab Ajijola Anabi, said the hoodlums have taken over Labo, Orita Aperin, Elekuro, Kosodo, Oranyan areas of Ibadan where they used dangerous weapons such as animal bones, bottles, pistols, nails, and clubs to wound the residents of the areas. In the cause of the siege, a man was said to be stabbed to death.

“A man was killed at Kosodo area. He was stabbed to death. They were about 700 hoodlums invited from neighbouring streets. They used pistols, animal bones, bottles and clubs to stab and wound people,” Ajijola said.

This development comes barely a week after the hoodlums attacked residents of Ibadan South-West Local Government Area on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Despite the presence of heavily armed security operatives, the hoodlums went on with their destruction spree, breaking bottles on major streets and instilling fear in people.

“They (hoodlums) were burning and carting away goods and products of traders in the market. By daybreak, only carcasses of burnt goods, broken bottles of drinks stolen from vandalized shops were left behind,” a trader who spoke to Vanguard said.

