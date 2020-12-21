Two weeks after a tricycle operator was killed by a police officer in Rivers State, a 38-year-old man, Mr Jimoh Abiodun, was again killed by a policeman after a brief altercation over an iPhone at the weekend.







It was gathered that following an argument over the purchase of an iPhone with the father of three, a yet-to-be identified officer got infuriated and shot dead Abiodun around Elelenwo community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state. The victim was reportedly killed in front of a police station.







The Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign and the police command have expressed anger over the killing. The coordinator of the rights group, Prince Wiro, called on the police to intervene in the matter.







The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, said the killer cop, whose identity was not given, had been subjected to psychological evaluation. In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, the killer cop had been debriefed, detained and would soon be prosecuted.







Omoni said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, has condemned in the strongest terms the killing of a civilian by a police sergeant serving at Elelenwo Police Station. The sad incident happened at the station, where the sergeant, without justification, shot the victim, Abiodun Jimoh, who was immediately rushed to the hospital but later died.







“The incident is being investigated and the outcome will be communicated to the public. Meanwhile, the police sergeant who carried out the dastardly act is in custody for debriefing and psychological evaluation. His Orderly Room Trial will commence in earnest for possible arraignment.”







Omoni said the command had got in touch with the family and had commiserated with them over the unfortunate incident, promising that justice would be served in the circumstance.