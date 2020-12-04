Two years after she welcomed her first child, a boy with husband, Ishaya, Agbani Darego has welcomed her second child.

Like the birth of her first child which she kept from the prying eyes of the public and only announced news of the birth six months after, her second pregnancy was equally kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

The 37 year old entrepreneur who is married to Ishaya Danjuma, son of retired army chief and billionaire businessman, Theophilus Danjuma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a luxury resort in Marrakech, Morocco on April 8th 2017 with only 35 people in attendance.

While Ishaya has been previously married, it is the first time for Agbani.

Agbani Darego-Danjuma broke into global consciousness when she became the first native African to win the Miss World beauty pageant in 2001, a year after she won the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant.

Unknown to many, Agbani replaced the original winner of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, Valerie Peterside after the latter was dethroned as she had competed in rival beauty pageant, Miss Nigeria. A few months later Agbani she was a contestant at Miss Universe, and became the first Nigerian to place among the top 10 semi-finalists, finishing seventh overall. She was the only top ten contestant to wear a maillot as opposed to a revealing bikini during the swimsuit competition.[1

Agbani runs AD, a denim line that includes bags and dresses, sunglasses etc.

A graduate of Psychology from the New York University, Agbani became a young chief in her home state shortly after winning the Miss World pageant.

