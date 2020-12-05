Daily News

Agbani Darego, husband welcome second child

By
0
agbani-darego,-husband-welcome-second-child
Views: Visits 2

By Alao Abiodun

Beauty queen Agbani Darego and her husband Ishaya Danjuma have welcomed their second child.

The former Miss World took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 4, 2020, where she announced the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agbani, who already has a 2-year old son with Ishaya, made the announcement on her official page with a photo captioned “Thankful”

After sharing the good news, her celebrity friends including, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Munachi Abii, and Idia Aisien all took to her comment section to congratulate her on the arrival of her child.

Indian minister tests positive after getting COVID-19 vaccine trial dose

Previous article

Police arrest kidnappers of slain Bauchi lawmaker

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News