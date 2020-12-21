The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended the Grand Kadi of the Yobe State Sharia Court, Justice Shu’aibu Talba and Justice Abdulkareem of the Osun State High Court over allegations of age falsification.

The Street Journal in August reported how a petition was filed against the Grand Kadi by one Malam Zakar Adamu, the Chairman of Movement for Justice in Nigeria, alleging that Justice Talba falsified his age on two occasions, from February 1, 1955, to August 27, 1955, and finally to December 30, 1959, to escape retirement. This newspaper also shared the salaries and allowances the Grand Kadi has been receiving.

The NJC, in its virtual sitting held on December 16, 2020, said it found merit in the petition filed against Grand Kadi Talba, therefore, recommended his compulsory retirement to the state governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as, the deduction of all salaries he received since the date he was supposed to retire (February 2020).

The NJC said:

“Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020, by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.

“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from 1st February 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the National Judicial Council that pays salaries of all Judicial Officers in the Federation.”

Similarly, in the case involving Justice Abdulrasaq, the NJC also recommended his compulsory retirement with immediate effect after it considered a petition that was lodged against him by Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN.

“Meanwhile, the National Judicial Council has suspended Grand Kadi Talba and Justice Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective governors.”

Like this: Like Loading...