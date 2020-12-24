By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

A Pan-Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-political organisation, Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide (COIPOW), has begun intensive campaigns, meeting and lobbying to ensure the Southeast produces the president in 2023.

The group slammed the formation of a security outfit by leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, saying the move would thwart the plan as most leaders would see it in a bad light and withdraw their support.

A statement on Wednesday by COIPOW’s National President Prof. Patrick Kalu, and National Secretary Uche Mbaka, described the security network as illegal, and appealed to the people not to take it seriously.

The statement reads: “We thank key Igbo leaders that attended our emergency meeting in Awka, Anambra State, where we deliberated and agreed on pushing for Igbo president in 2023.

“This is the sure way to go, and not the way Kanu wants. The gunpoint approach by Kanu is certainly not the way out, and he must be told so.

“Igbo people deserve the presidency this time. They have all it takes to produce the next president, and that is what we should be pushing for now with one strong voice in unity and sincerity of purpose.

“We cannot be demanding for president on one hand and supporting IPOB on the other hand. Nobody will take us serious if we do not take urgent steps to set the record straight by denouncing IPOB, its sponsors and founder.

“It is on this premise that we condemn Nnamdi for forming the ‘Eastern Security Network (ESN)’ in some parts of the region. Forming this militia group when we should be seen as peaceful and law abiding is not the best. Let it be known that IPOB and ESN do not have our blessings and will never do.

“We call on governors of the Southeast states and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to condemn and stop this criminality which may have grave consequences on the Igbo nation if nothing is done.”