Says rabbit business could generate N100, 000 monthly

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, Wednesday, disclosed of training 17, 000 youths in rabbit farming as part of the Federal Government’s job creation in the agricultural sector.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, during a media conference held in Abuja, while explaining the essence of the training for the youths in rabbit farming.

According to Ikonne government will buy the urine, dungs and skin of the rabbits from the youths to serve as source of income for them while NALDA makes available some basic materials including the rabbits, cages, vaccine and training free of charge for the trainees.

Meanwhile, the trainees will be given kitten when the rabbits deliver as a way of empowerment for start-up on the business upon their graduation including other things necessary.

He also assured that President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for funds required to commence the training and empowerment and made available to NALDA, and explained that the process of being a youth to become a beneficiary, first he or she should know that the programme is purely community-based, and those living in urban areas are to identify themselves at NALDA offices in their State capitals, and also youths can check NALDA’s website, including WhatsApp group for those that intend to rear rabbits could register through the NALDA WhatsApp Group.

He said: “If you recall, Mr President had launched national young farmers scheme, which we intend to take in 774,000 young Nigerians into the entire agribusiness, and this program has started implementing the first leg of it which is our animal husbandry.

“In this segment, we are doing goat rearing and rabbits rearing. A lot of people don’t know the potentials, the benefits and the money they can make from rearing rabbit. Rabbit has an entire value chain, and nothing is a waste farming rabbit.

“So we are engaging our youths into rabbit farming, NALDA has designed a programme to take in 17,000 rabbit farmers especially in the south, and we have commenced the engagement in some States.

“All our programmes are in phases, in this first phase, Imo, Abia, Cross River and Oyo States have received rabbits and young farmers have been engaged into rabbit farming.

“From the meat, the hide, which is the skin, the dungs and the urine, they are all money-making machine.”

He further stated that, “The programme is very simple, from the first day the farmer start rearing rabbits, they start making money from that day, from the collection of the urine to the collection of the dungs which will be used as fertilizer.

“Their money will keep accumulating, at the end of the month, we will pay them based on the liters and kilogrammes of what they have submitted to NALDA office at their various states before the off-takers take it.”

According to him the benefits of rearing rabbits before the processing, sale of the animal itself is another means of income, the meat is one of the best meat because “it is white meat and it is good for those that are having cholesterol issues, that also will be a source of income, then the hide which is the skin is also in high demand for designers.”

He also maintained that there enormous potentials in rabbit rearing for young people to venture in to tap, hence NALDA’s training is timely especially now for them as far diversification and job creation are concerned.

He also explained that, “The beauty about this is that it doesn’t have much hazard, it doesn’t require so much, rabbit virtually eats everything and it doesn’t require too much space, so you can farm it at the smallest space you have in your house whether you are a landlord or a tenant and it doesn’t litter the environment.”

Meanwhile, the NALDA boss said rabbit business could generate N100, 000 monthly from sales of rabbit’s urine, dung, skin and the animal itself.

“At least the average of N100, 000 a month somebody will be making from rearing rabbits from all these products, and you can see the level it will get to cater for families and homes, so it is something we have engaged in, and we will keep expanding”, he said.

