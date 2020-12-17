By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Factional leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Rivers State Igo Aguma has said only the judiciary can determine the party’s fate.

Aguma insisted the state chapter was exempted from the National Executive Council’s dissolution of party structures across the country because prior to the resolution, the party already had a caretaker committee led by him, and as declared by the court. He said since no higher court had reversed the decision, he remained the acting chairman.

He said: “The purported resolution by NEC was that the existing elected structures of the party at all levels be converted to caretaker committees, and this was already in place in Rivers State under my legitimate caretaker committee, which is still a subject of various appeals while the judgment remains in force.

“We shall test every question, including all issues, up to the Supreme Court because only the judiciary can determine the fate of the APC in Rivers State, and we are fully committed to the rule of law.

“All we are demanding and asking for is constitutional and inclusive democratic politics in line with our party constitution.”

Aguma regretted that the party was back to a similar route it took in 2019, which made it impossible for it to field candidates in elective offices thereby dashing the hope of traumatised party faithful.