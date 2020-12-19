By Dirisu Yakubu – Lagos

Ahead of January 2021 commissioning of ongoing railway projects on the Lagos-Ibadan corridor, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday inspected works on the Ebute Metta main complex and ten substations.

Amaechi who was joined on the inspection tour by Dr Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation; Engr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC; Mohammed Babakobi, Director (Railway Services) and other top officials of the Ministry, remain upbeat of the possibility of commissioning the mega project in 2021.

With work almost completed, safe for installation of doors and electrical fittings, Amaechi cut the figure of an elated man as he engaged engineers at the various substations, reminding them of the pledge he made to Nigerians, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari that all ongoing works on the route will be completed and ready for commissioning next year.

At the Apapa, Agege, Agbado and Kajola substations, pipes and doors of various sizes and shapes could be seen lying in the premises as workers decked in their overalls went about their businesses, in a bid to beat the deadline.

The story was not different at the Papalanto and Abeokuta substations where the Minister reiterated federal government’s position on the sacrosanct of the January 2021 date.

