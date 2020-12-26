By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom state government has finally confirmed the death of its first indigenous governor, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga(retd) almost two days after the rumours of the demise of the elder statesman filtered out Friday morning.

The government in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem on Saturday said Nkanga died December 24 from Covid-19 complications.

Nkanga was until his death on Christmas eve the President Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum(PANDEF) and former Director General of the Divine Mandate Campaign organization that ushered Governor Udom Emmanuel into office in 2019.

The press release reads in part, ”The information from the Isolation center where he was admitted and managed indicates that the first indigenous military Governor of our state and leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) died from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection. Requisite protective protocol and contact tracing have been immediately activated.

”Otuekong Nkanga was the Director General of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Divine Mandate Campaign organization 2015 & 2019. He was also the Chairman of the Ibom Airport Development company and Ibom Air.

”The Governor, HE Udom Emmanuel is greatly saddened by the news of his passing and condoles with the bereaved family.

”Consequently, the Governor has declared a seven day period of mourning effective Saturday, 26th December,2020. Flags are to be flown at half mast for the entire duration of the mourning in the state.”