Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar



Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), has inaugurated some projects at the 205 Combat Search and Rescue Group and the Air Provost Training Centre, all in Kerang, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The projects include a medical center, administrative block and blocks of accommodation for instructors and students. Inaugurating the projects on Thursday, the CAS said the projects were in fulfilment of his promise to enhance the welfare of Airforce personnel.

Represented by Air Vice Marshal Idi Amin, the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command of NAF, Abubakar said the projects demonstrated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide better living conditions for personnel of the force.

The CAS further promised that the welfare of personnel and their families would continue to be his top priority.

“I have longed for this day, to see the fulfilment of the promise I made during the ground breaking ceremony of this command in 2017. I have focused my efforts in repositioning the NAF; under my leadership the welfare of our personnel will continue to be our priority.

“Today’s event further shows our commitment toward the fulfilment of our mandate and commitment in making the NAF one of the best in the world. Soon, we shall make available all facilities that will enable these two units here operate optimally in tackling the security challenges in the state and country at large,” he said

The CAS said some of the projects would benefit both personnel, their families, and the host community, with a view to enhancing Civil-Military relations.

Abubakar thanked the host community, and Plateau people in general, for the cordial relationship and provision of an enabling environment for its personnel to operate.

“Let me express my profound gratitude to our host community here in Kerang, and the good people of Plateau for the support the NAF has continued to enjoy. Without doubt, your hospitality has made the state a home of peace to the NAF,” the CAS said

In an address of welcome, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations Command of NAF, thanked the CAS for prioritizing the welfare of personnel

Represented by Air Commodore E.O. Ebiowe, the Commander, 205 Combat Search and Rescue Group, Ohwo said the facilities would go a long way to motivate personnel to end all forms of insecurity in the area, adding that the facilities also highlight the commitment of the CAS to the welfare of personnel, despite scarce resources and competing needs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three months ago, the CAS inaugurated the officer’s mess and other projects at the same command.

