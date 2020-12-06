Our Reporter

Air Peace at the weekend announced the arrival of one of its aircrafts – a Boeing 737, which underwent C- Check Maintenance in Europe.

The airline, in a statement, said the Boeing 737 was the third to arrive from Europe after it underwent comprehensive maintenance checks.

In the statement, signed by its spokesman, Stanley Olisa, the carrier said a good number of its aircrafts were flown to different countries for varying levels of maintenance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olisa said: “Just early last month, we received one of our 50-seat capacity Embraer 145 Jets, with registration number 5N-BVD, from Maintenance.

“As the Yuletide draws nearer, we promise our teeming customers that more aircraft on Maintenance will arrive and we shall increase our frequencies to selected routes while resuming other destinations which we temporarily stopped flying to.

“We also use this medium to apologise to our customers for the flight disruptions they may have experienced. But be assured that the situation is fast improving as these aircraft return from Maintenance.”