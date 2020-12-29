File photo: The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche.

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has dealt another decisive blow on terrorists in the North East of the Country.

This is according to Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator Defence Media Operations of the Defence Headquarters.

In his communique on Tuesday, General Enenche said the latest offensive was carried out on Monday, 28 December 2020, at the ‘S’ Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

According to him, the airstrike, which was executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets, was carried out after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the terrorists responsible for recent attacks in the Southern part of Borno and Northern part of Adamawa State had originated from the location.

“Accordingly, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the target area in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores, including a suspected anti-aircraft gun station as the terrorists fired at the NAF aircraft. Several insurgents were also neutralized in the process,” General Enenche’s statement read in part.