From left: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Airopay Brand Ambassador; Chief Tony Amaechi; Mr Friday Ossai Osanebi, Chairman, Airopay; Charles Oyakhilome, Managing Director/CEO, Airopay; Emeka “E-Money” Okonkwo, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo, CEO, Nedcomoaks Limited and Dr Chima Anyanso, Managing Director, Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Limited, the official launch of Airopay App in Lagos.

By Prince Osuagwu

The African Fintech space is replete with myriad of digital payment Apps, yet cashless payments are still not as efficient as expected.

Customers in different countries, including Nigeria still get frustrated at various pay points. Various industry stakeholders have advocated for more players with strong innovative skills to be able to fill the gap and satisfy the yearning aspirations of the growing customer base in the continent.

Incidentally, a new fintech company in Nigeria, Airoplay has stepped forward, claiming to have all it takes to plug the loopholes. Airopay is a payment infrastructure solution that allows its users, both individuals and businesses in Africa and around the world to transact locally and internationally from their mobile devices.

Airopay is designed as a one-stop app to enable payments for users when at home or abroad. It provides them with the ability to directly pay bills in Nigeria, make transfers and also receive cash regardless of their geographical locations. The unique selling point of the app is that services are at super fast speed, all from a mobile phone.

Chief Executive Officer of Airopay, Charles John Oyakhilome said the whole idea of the app is to digitize payments in Africa and beyond, adding that, “the ultimate goal of the brand is to make mobile payments across borders very easy”.

Also, Director of Strategy and Business Growth, Kelechi Mbah said: “Airopay has many unique services to offer in the Fintech space as we are set to ensure a life made easy. While it may look like the market is saturated, there are still many gaps which Airopay has carefully designed its services to fill. Also, the Airopay App is set to give the general public a unique experience of ease and swiftness for both International and local fund transfers with zero percent downtime”

He added that the platform will provide economic empowerment for entrepreneurs, merchants and retailers. With the Airopay App, users stand to benefit from instant online and mobile based loans without collateral and save money with up to 16 percent interest rate per annum.

Although not relatively new, Airopay has come up with new ideas to make cashless payment innovative. Its Mobile Money service accommodates deposits and withdrawals, including cardless ATM withdrawals, transfer between accounts, domestic remittances, third party or non-registered user deposits to accounts, payment of utility bills, purchase of flight tickets for local and international flights, international and local airtime top up, payment of tuition for 100+ educational institutions, international and local fund transfers, bill payments for betting, lottery and games at zero percent downtime.

Other services include termination of international remittances to wallet, QR code supported retail and merchant payments and registration of any payment card on the end-user application for recharge and QR code supported retail payment systems.

Chief Financial Officer, Mr Adedayo Johnson said: “Our users will enjoy an unbeatable interest rate of 16 percent on Savings, access to Loans within 24 hours and Bill Payment transactions, different from what the general public has experienced,”.

Established in 2014, Airopay systems were developed to include several layers of transaction security for users’ peace of mind.

The Airopay Brand officially launched into the Nigeria market on November 24th, 2020 and signed popular Actor cum politician, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) as the Brand Ambassador.

