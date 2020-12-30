Aliyu Abdullahi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the First Lady), has refused to disclose Aisha Buhari’s whereabouts weeks after reports that she had relocated out of the presidential villa to Dubai for safety concerns.

Abdullahi who featured on Channels Television’s programme, ‘Politics Today’ anchored by Kayode Okikiolu, said he was not invited to the show to discuss the privacy of the First Lady.

“I am sorry, Kayode, this is not part of what I was actually invited here to discuss in your studio. I will not be speaking on that because it is not part of what we agreed for me to come and discuss. So, let us leave that issue out of the interview please,” Abdullahi said.

In his response, the anchor informed the First Lady’s aide that the news was already in the public domain and it was important to clear the air on the controversy trailing the issue. He also told Abdullahi that the information he would provide would help Nigerians make informed discussions should the issue come up again.

The First Lady’s aide, on his part, maintained his earlier position, insisting that Aisha Buhari was entitled to her private life. He said, “Let me say it this way again, the First Lady, although married to the President, nevertheless, she is a citizen of this country who is entitled to her own right to privacy.

“If she chooses not to speak on a particular subject at any point in time, she is entitled to her own right to privacy and that is where I wish to leave that issue as of now. That is her own right, and she did not choose to speak at this time.”

Two weeks ago, Sahara Reporters had reported that Aisha Buhari moved to Dubai, United Arab Emirates in September after the wedding of her daughter and does not plan to return to the country anytime soon. According to the report, Aisha Buhari claimed that the Aso Rock Villa was no longer secure for her family, following the shooting incident which occurred in June.

See the video here