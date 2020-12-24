By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has congratulated Prince , Sir, Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd) as he attained the milestone age of 80 years describing him as a man of immense capability and impeccable character.

Akeredolu in a congratulatory message he personally signed and sent to the Octogenarian on the occasion of his birthday which comes up on the 27th December said that Bajowa “is a man of immense capability and impeccable character whose life has been exemplary and worthy of emulation by all and sundry.

Bajowa is the Jagummolu of Ikale Land and Ojagbulegun of the Source.

The governor in the message said “On behalf of my wife, Betty, myself , the government and good people of Ondo State, I felicitate Prince , Sir, (General)Joseph Olu Bajowa, PHD, OFR, The Jagunmolu of Ikale Land on his attainment of the milestone age of 80 years.

“Gen Olu Bajowa (Rtd) is no doubt, a man of immense capability having begun his career as a young Military Officer where he climbed through the rungs of the officer corps to the enviable rank of Major General and retired at the age of 40 years

While saluting the commitment of Bajowa to nation building, Akeredolu noted that Bajowa “is a man with huge passion and love for the unity of Nigeria and development of Ondo state and by extension his community.

“Having served his fatherland meritoriously, he indeed deserves the accolades he is receiving. Men of honor are always known by their traits and character and our dear General is one of them.

“It is quite unbelievable that the quintessential General is 80 years old already as he is still waxing strong like a young man, ”

Akeredolu noted that having retired at the prime age of 40 years from the Nigerian Armed Forces, Bajowa has distinctively held various top positions in the Federal Civil Service, Parastatals and top agencies of government, having ventured into business, politics and later the academics.

He added that the people’s General is a man of enviable and impeccable character both in private and public spheres.

” The Jagunmolu is a man of strong will , conviction , boldness and courage and he is ready at all times to speak truth to power and doesn’t shy away from ventilating his opinions. ”

Akeredolu said that that “for a man who spent the better part of his life consolidating on the Nigerian Project, the people of Ondo State are happy to identify with Gen. Joseph Olu Bajowa on this great occasion.

” We once again celebrate your invaluable contributions to the unity of Nigeria, the development of Ondo state and your community.

As a state, we rejoice with you and wish you a resounding birthday celebration. ”

The governor therefore wished Bajowa good health and strength to continue his enviable service to humanity as he marks the eventful four score years.