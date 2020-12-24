Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd) as a man worthy of emulation for retiring from the Nigeria Army at the age of 40.

Governor Akeredolu who spoke in a goodwill message to congratulate General Bajowa on the occasion of his 80th birthday said he was a man of immense capability and an impeccable character whose life has been exemplary and worthy of emulation by all and sundry.

In the message personally signed by Governor Akeredolu, said the Jagummolu of Ikale Land and Ojagbulegun of the Source began his career as a young Military Officer where he climbed through the rungs of the officer corps to the enviable rank of Major General and retired at the age of 40 years.

Akeredolu saluted the commitment of Gen. Bajowa to nation-building saying he was a man with huge passion and love for the unity of Nigeria and the development of the Ondo state.

According to the statement, “Having served his fatherland meritoriously, he indeed deserves the accolades he is receiving. Men of honor are always known by their traits and character and our dear General is one of them.

“It is quite unbelievable that the quintessential General is 80 years old already as he is still waxing strong like a young man.

“Having retired at the prime age of 40 years from The Nigerian Armed Forces, Gen. Bajowa has distinctively held various top positions in the Federal Civil Service, Parastatals and top agencies of government, having ventured into business, politics and later the academics.

“The Jagunmolu is a man of strong will, conviction, boldness and courage and he is ready at all times to speak truth to power and doesn’t shy away from ventilating his opinions.

“For a man who spent the better part of his life consolidating on the Nigerian Project, the people of Ondo State are happy to identify with Gen. Joseph Olu Bajowa on this great occasion. We once again celebrate your invaluable contributions to the unity of Nigeria, the development of Ondo state, and your community.”