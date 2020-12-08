Some supporters of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and those of Eyitayo Jedege engaged in a fight on Tuesday at the High Court Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the tribunal meant to hear the petition filed by Mr Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against Mr Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its first sitting today.

Mr Jegede in his petition said the governor, who defeated Mr Jegede in the October election, was not validly nominated by the APC.

He said by the provisions of section 183 of the 1999 Constitution, a serving governor of a state (in this case, Yobe State Governor Mala Buni) cannot serve as the National Chairman of APC at the same time to nominate Mr Akeredolu as the candidate of the party for the Ondo elections.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the supporters of the two politicians engaged in a bloody fight outside the venue of the tribunal’s sitting.

Many people were reportedly injured in the fracas.

This newspaper learnt that passersby and residents in the community ran for their safety and there was no vehicular movement in the area for almost one hour due to the fight.

The state police public relations officer, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES but said it was not ‘serious’

“It was the supporters of the politicians and the two political parties that tried to misbehave. It was really nothing serious,” he said.

He, however, said security operatives have been deployed to the scene.