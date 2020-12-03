Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has paid a condolence visit to the erstwhile Senate Leader and ex-Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), over the death of his wife, Amaka.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Olabode Richard Olatunde.

Late Amaka Ndoma-Egba died in a ghastly auto crash on her way to Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Akeredolu, who had earlier condoled with Ndoma-Egba through an official statement, personally visited the ex-NDDC helmsman in his Abuja residence alongside the Chairman of Ondo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin, and some members of the state executive council.

The Exco members include: the Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye, Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

Akeredolu sympathised with Ndoma-Egba and prayed to God to grant him and the family the courage and strength to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Since the death of Amaka other prominent Nigerians have visited the residence of Ndoma-Egba in Asokoro to comfort and show love to him and his family members.

Among them are: Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Governors of Kebbi and Jigawa States, Atiku Bagudu and Badaru Abuabakar, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senators James Manager and Smart Adeyemi, former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, Senator Bob Effiong, former NBA President and one-time Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN.