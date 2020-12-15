Agency Reporter

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, says the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project is currently at 15 per cent completion.

Kyari disclosed this at the inspection of the second leg of the project at Karogo community in Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

“The project is currently at about 15 per cent completion but what is important for us to know is that we are crossing the river Niger, what we call the Ndoni-Aboh river crossing in Rivers and Delta states that will deliver gas from the eastern part to the country into the western corridor.

“That means expanding gas supply into the helpline and also making gas ready. We are happy that this project is going on and we will deliver it on course and schedule.

“We have all the assurances of government and particularly that this government is focused on delivering this project so that we clear the transnational gas pipeline which has eluded us.

“By completing the project and expanding the L2 lines and crossing the Ndoniabo River, we would have created a major gas trunkline for gas delivery to our domestic market,” he said.

In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiah Zainab Ahmed, assured full funding of the project for delivery at a targeted timeline.

She commended the NNPC and the contractors for the commitment and quality of the job done so far with the project.

“I have seen a very high level of work that has been done and excellent quality, I can see the potential of what will happen to the cities that the project is passing.

” It is going to bring huge businesses and employ a lot of people, already the project is employing people at the level the work is done so far.

” This project is assured in terms of funding, we already secured a loan from China Eximbank of 2.5 billion dollars, the financing has been closed, all that is done now is disbursements for the contractors to continue doing their work,” she said.

The minister urged all stakeholders to continue to collaborate to ensure full delivery of the project at the targeted period.

Also, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said the project symbolises transformation and revolution for development.

” This project will create a corridor of opportunities for Nigeria and drive a lot of development. We just came back from Kano and seen what gas is already doing, a lot of factories are coming up.

” A lot of factories closed down because of the high cost of energy and running on diesel was unsustainable but with this now, it will be cheaper and cleaner and a lot of businesses will spring up around here.

” It will be quite transformational and a lot of jobs will be created, I see a lot of opportunities growing from this project,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the 40-inch x 614km gas pipeline project in June with 24 months timeline of project delivery target.

The AKK Gas Pipeline is a pipeline planned to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta, in Kogi State to Kano, in Kano State, through several states and urban centers, as part of the Trans Nigeria Gas Pipeline.

Upon completion, the project will enable the injection of 2.2bscf/d of gas into the domestic market and facilitate an additional power generation capacity of 3,600MW.

Construction of the project commenced in July 2020.

(NAN)