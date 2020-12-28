By Jide Orintunsin

A group of professionals under the aegis of South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has absolved the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio of any complexity in the appointment of Mr. Effiong Akwa as the Sole Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also said the appointment was done in line with the Act setting up the Commission.

The verdicts were contained in a statement by the National Coordinator of the group, Barrister Preye Johnson, in Abuja on Monday and made available to newsmen.

The group exonerated the Minister of any wrongdoing, insisting that the former Akwa Ibom State governor should not be crucified for the decision to sack the Interim Management Committee (IMC) or in the appointment of Mr. Effiong Akwa as the Sole Administrator of the NDDC.

SELF-revealed that independent investigation carried out by it showed that the few oppositions to the appointment were doing so for selfish reasons and not for the common interest of the people of the region.

The statement noted that the Presidency had to appoint a sole administrative in order to avoid vacuum following several litigations and a restraining court order issued against the IMC of the commission.

The Forum, which consists of professionals in different fields, also urged the people of Niger Delta to give peace a chance for the development of the region.

“As a non-partisan group, we have carefully studied the situation and conclude that the decision to appoint a sole administrator is patriotic and in the best interest of the region.

“This is not the first time that a Sole Administrator is being appointed for the NDDC. It will be recalled that in 2015, the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi appointed Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, an Ijaw woman and his former aide as a Sole Administrator of NDDC after sacking the Dan Abia-led management of the Commission.

“Our appeal to the entire people of the Niger Delta is to support the new leadership of the NDDC to deliver on its mandate and supervise to completion the ongoing forensic audit ordered by the Federal Government.”

The Forum said it will not tolerate any form of character assassination of the Minister by any group or individuals, adding that “People should come to the equity with clean hands.

“Senator Akpabio’s antecedents are there for anyone to see. As a governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio developed and left a legacy no one has been able to reach. We believe that this Minister means well for our region and no one or group should distract him from delivering on his mandate,” the forum stated.