By Harris Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State government says the outcome on its probe into the alleged molestation of a student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro near Uyo, the state capital would be released soon.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong, who disclosed this, said the investigation would be thorough given the weighty nature of the allegation.

According to him, the panel of inquiry of the state government by the Ministry of Education would limit itself only to the administrative aspect which it has locus standi.

Ememobong said, “the investigation is ongoing . The allegation borders on criminality. Therefore, the panel of the state government by the Ministry of Education would handle only the administrative part. The part they have locus on. Very soon a full and comprehensive report will be coming out.”

Similarly, the embattled mother of the minor, Mrs Deborah Okezie, said the medical report of her ward would be released at the appropriate time.

Okezie in phone call tersely said ” yes, the report is out and we will release it to the public”, but however declined to state exactly when the report would be made public.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was hospitalized in an undisclosed hospital following the alleged abuse.

The victim’s mother, Deborah had posted the video of the startling revelation of the abuse on social media platforms, which went viral.

“They will remove his boxer and push their legs and hands into his anus,” the distraught mother said in the video, adding, “Look at a child I sent to school, he came back with a broken anus. They frequently starve and beat him up.”

Governor Udom Emmanuel, apparently moved by the Facebook report had ordered an investigation into it.

It was further learnt that the parents of the victims had on several occasions been invited for a meeting with the Commissioner of Education, Enobong Mbobo,whose ministry is investigating the allegation.

The principal of the school, Solomon Ndidi was subsequently suspended by the management to allow undeterred probe into the controversial issue.

Vanguard News Nigeria