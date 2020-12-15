By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS) has sealed two branches of the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) – Udo Udoma and Abak road in Uyo for alleged N184 million debt.

The agency said on Monday that the bank was sealed for failure to settle its outstanding tax liabilities.

The branches were shut after the agency acquired an exparte order of Notice of Distrain from the State High Court.

The court order, signed by Justice Imeh Umanah, said access to the bank premises and its facilities be restricted.

Recall that the branches were given a warning notice on February 4. According to AKIRS, the bank failed to comply with the warning 10 months after.

It was also gathered that the bank sued AKIRS to court in Uyo, Port Harcourt and Benin, over the non-tax remittance but the cases were struck out in favour of AKIRS.

Executive Director (Enforcement and Recovery) Leo Umanah said the board had exhausted reconciliation and negotiation opportunities with the bank. He noted that since they refused to remit taxes accruing to the state despite the long time given them, AKIRS is left with no choice but get exparte order to recover the state’s revenue.