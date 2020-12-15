Emeritus Professor Asiwaju Anthony Ijaola (left); Onimeko of Imekoland, Oba Benjamin Alabi; Alaketu of Ketu Kingdom, Oba Adejumo Aderomola Adedunloye; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Governor’s Office Secretariat, Ibadan… yesterday. PHOTO: NAJEEM RAHEEM



The need for Yoruba to work together for the progress and security of their nation, irrespective of countries they found themselves, formed the fulcrum of the historic visit of Alaketu of Ketu Kingdom in the Benin Republic, Oba Adejumo Adedunloye, to Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, yesterday.

Both monarchs believed that the current precarious security situation in Nigeria should be addressed beyond its boundaries. Oba Adeyemi, however, urged the government to go back to the drawing board to stop the spate of kidnapping and activities of the bandits threatening the corporate entity of Nigeria.

He spoke with journalists shortly after visiting Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, in company of the revered Alaketu of Ketuland, Emeritus Prof. Asiwaju Anthony Ijaola, Onimeko of Imekoland, Oba Benjamin Alabi and other traditional rulers from Benin Republic.

Oba Adeyemi said: “We are all concerned about security. We must ensure that we go back to the drawing board and see how to bring the people together to ensure that there is security. What we are doing at the local level is to form vigilance group and to ensure that people can sleep with their two eyes closed and then guarantee the safety of our borders and markets. We are trying our best. But all the same, government must come in because security is not one-way traffic.”

Oba Alaketu, who stated that he was in Nigeria to fraternise with his brothers and congratulate Alaafin on his 50th coronation on the throne, said the Yoruba people, irrespective of countries they are, would remain one since they are all descendants of Oduduwa.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde pledged to support any effort or agenda geared towards promoting unity and regional integration among the Yoruba across the world to enrich culture and expand economic possibilities.

He also hinted that if the Yoruba could form a stronger bond of brotherhood, even across national boundaries, it would assist in addressing security challenges militating against the country through sharing of co-ordinated intelligence.