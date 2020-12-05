Olushola Victor

CHIEF Executive Officer of KAB Constructions Limited, Kehinde Alex Bankole, was given a special celebration recently as he turned a year older.

When Yoruba actor, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, paid him a surprise birthday visit at his Ajah, Lagos home, there was a mini celebration. The display of traditional performers got the celebrant thrilled and emotional.

His brand ambassadors, actor Niyi Johnson and wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, also sent their gifts and a band to give the celebrant a surprise serenade. This was before the arrival of Ogogo.

The celebrant, who also received special birthday wishes from Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, couldn’t hide his excitement. Despite being a low-key cerebration, friends and family made the day special.