Olushola Victor

A philanthropist and the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba, Alhaji Khamis Tunde Badmus has again been recognized by the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State.

Early this year, Badmus, Chairman of Tuns International, was honoured by Fountain University, Osun State with Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa).

Again, early this week in Ebonyi State, the foremost businessman was honoured with Doctor Business Administration (DBA) Honoris Causa.

Badmus is a former President of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN).