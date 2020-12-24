Prof. Umaru Pate



SIR: While some are busy seeking a means towards their professional career and for recognition, others are busy building themselves and every environment they find themselves, it gives them that recognition with ease.

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, I came across a post on social media, then boom! A mentor and a lecturer, Abdul Ahmad Burra posted a pleasing story that makes me cheerful. Also, a brother, Mal. Hamza, from Kashere informed me about the new development. It’s an achievement to the entire pen profession, one of our intellectual, eloquent, vibrant and gentleman emerged as the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere. Wow! To God be the glory!

Prof. Umaru Pate was born on January 4, 1964 in Adamawa State. He started his career in 1971 where Pate was enrolled into Nassarwo Jeleng LEA Primary School and proceeded to Government College, Maiduguri in 1976.

He finished in 1981 and emerged as the student with the best WAEC GCE O’ level examinations results in the Arts in the school for the year. In the year 1982, he joined the College of Preliminary Studies, Yola, for the IJMB course which qualified him for a direct entry admission into the University of Maiduguri in 1984.

The Mass Communication pundit was retained as graduate assistant after graduating with a degree in Mass Communication from the same University of Maiduguri in1988, on the recommendation of the Head of Department. He immediately left for the University of Ghana, Legon in fellowship of Master of Philosophy (M.phil) degree in Communication Studies which he completed in 1990. In 1993, he enrolled for a Ph.D at the University of Maiduguri and graduated in February 1997. He became a Professor of Media and Society on October 20, 2007. Prof. Pate is a gentleman to the core, eloquent speaker, writer and a mentor.







Prof. Pate is actively engaged in wider community services that include writing and commenting on national and international issues, offering capacity building services to media and civil society organisation in and out of Nigeria, consulting for agencies and participating in official assignments at state and federal levels.

Pate did not allow his level of knowledge to disconnect him from his people and tradition. It would give one ecstasy to know that Pate holds a traditional title of “Kaigama” in Adamawa State.

Until his appointment, Pate was the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Bayero University Kano. His appointment as the third substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Kashere, could be said to be one of the best in the year 2020. The appointment is effective from February 11, 2021.

I believe Pate will take the university to a greater height as I wish him Allah’s guidance and protection.



Usman Abdullahi Koli wrote from Mass Communication Department, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi.

