Title: What’s Up Message. From ‘Best Dad” to Dearest daughter


Author: Chika Abanobi


Reviewer: Yetunde Oladeinde


No of Pages: 118

THE book starts by examining  the secret worries of a dotting dad. This is also aptly captured in the dedication this way: “ To a father  growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter.  It is a journey exploring  a father’s fears and tears, unexpressed love, as well as his care and protection.  This experiences gets deeper as the girl moves towards teenage years,  the adventure , panic as well as gradual withdrawal from her father.

In the foreword  written  by Mr Mike Awoyinfa, seasoned  Journalist he summarises the book thus;

“The small book you hold in your hand , the first of three part series focuses, in part on the fond memories that some world famous women have with their dads. It dwells among other things,  on lessons that could be drawn from their experiences to enhance ones relationship with one’s  daughters, if you are a man, or, with your dad, if you are a girl, as the case may be.

Some of the personalities featured include Nollywood Actresses  like Bimbo Ademoye, Omoni Oboli, Belinda Effah, Uche Jombo as well as International figures  like Malala Yousafazai, Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche, Hilary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

It is in ten chapters  or parts as the author chooses  to segment  and spice with quotes depicting  the experiences of  girls who saw their dads as their  heroes,  the listening here who gave them proper directions and guidance at the right time.

As you explore the message and the  perspective  of the author on the issues raised, you also discover that for sorry of these girls, no man appear to meet the standards laid down by their dads while growing up.

Daddy’s Girl, you would  say, that was great, great to know that you have a dad that compares to no other. A great father figure, your superhero and everything.  Men who did much more than just paying  Bill’s, they were always there to spend quality time creating  fond memories.

