Temmie Ovwasa aka YBNL Princess, in a recent post on social media, disclosed that she has settled her differences with former boss and record label owner, Olamide Adedeji.

Temmie, in a tweet on her Twitter handle, hinted that after she called Olamide out, they had a meeting to thrash out issues.

It would be recalled that 26-year-old Temmie made a series of tweets on Monday morning accusing Olamide for making her music career stagnant for five years, a development that generated outrage online.

A lot of social media users loyal to Olamide accused her of being ungrateful. The cited other music stars like Adekunle Gold, Fire Boy and Lil Kesh who have their roots tied to YBNL but still excelling.

According to Legitng, Temmie said that in five years, she has just four singles and four videos, claiming that her growth with the label was limited due to their “misogynistic and homophobic” nature.

Temmie alleged that Olamide gives the world the impression that he is kind but beneath the facade is a man that leaves a trail of broken dreams.

However, few hours after calling out her boss, Temmie said she has spoken to him and all issues have been resolved, adding that they had a meeting and their differences were settled. Tweeting further, the music star said that they were still family.

“I had a gathering with @Olamide and all points have been resolved. Nonetheless Household, At all times,” Temmie tweeted with a GIF to indicate that she was grateful.

