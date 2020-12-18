Sentry

It is no longer news that the bid of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun State to have his preferred candidate, Chief Derin Adebiyi, returned as the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed as the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker /Convention Committee declared Yemi Sanusi caretaker chairman for the next six month.

Amosun’s camp and that of Governor Dapo Abiodun have been in a fierce struggle for the control of the state APC. The two have been backing different claimants to the chairmanship of the ruling party. While Sanusi enjoys the support of Abiodun, Adebiyi has the backing of Amosun and his camp. Not only is Adebiyi in court challenging his removal from office, he had also been running a parallel executive committee loyal to the former governor.

Thus, when indications emerged penultimate week that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party may dissolve all organs of APC from ward to national level, the Amosun camp was agog with tales of how the Senator had sealed a deal that would return Adebiyi to office.

So widespread were the tales that the Abiodun/Sanusi camp was tense. So confident was the Amosun crowd that when incumbent state party chairmen were invited to Abuja to be sworn in as caretaker chairmen last week, Adebiyi wasted no time in registering his presence.

Sanusi, too, was present. At the end of the day, Adebiyi left the venue of the event hurriedly while Sanusi waited and was sworn in as the authentic helmsman of Ogun APC. He returned to Abeokuta during the week to swear in a 36-member caretaker exco.

While supporters and allies of the governor are all over the place rejoicing, the Amosun camp has quietly gone underground.