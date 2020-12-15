Gavel PHOTO: shutterstock

An FCT High Court, on Tuesday fixed Jan.18 to deliver judgment in a case filed an Internet fraudster, Precious Ehijele who pleaded guilty to cheating two men of 4, 800 euro.

Justice Bello Kawu fixed the date after the prosecution counsel, Fatima Gwaram submitted a nine-paragraph plea bargain agreement and urged the court to adopt the same.

Gwaram said Ehijele was on bail and urged the court to convict and sentence him.

Kawu, however, ordered Ehijele to continue the administrative bail granted to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) until the adjourned date.

The EFCC had charged Ehijele with cheating.

Earlier, Gwaram told the court that Ehijele created a fake Facebook profile, pretending to be a male Caucasian, Richardson Giovannia sometime in 2019.

She said Ehijele obtained 4, 800 euros from Annike and Inga Simone, under the pretence that he needed money for medication and his daughter’s school fees.

The prosecution said the offence contravened Section 320 (b) of the Penal Code.