File photo of Professor Ignatius Uduk

A professor who is standing trial for alleged electoral offences during the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom State has been granted bail by the State High Court sitting in Uyo.

The presiding judge, Archibong Archibong granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000, one surety with landed property in Uyo with a certificate of ownership, and a letter of recognition from a prominent indigene of the state.

Professor Ignatius Uduk was a collation/Returning Officer in charge of Essien Udim constituency in the State Constituency election of March 21, 2019.

The case has been adjourned to January 11 to 14, 2021 for an accelerated hearing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on December 9 arraigned Professor Uduk on a three-count charge bordering on electoral fraud and perjury.

READ ALSO: Alleged Electoral Fraud: INEC Finally Arraigns Professor Uduk After ‘Going Into Hiding’

Professor Uduk was accused of trying to rig the 2019 Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District election. Several attempts by INEC to arraign him were not successful as he went into hiding.

A High Court sitting in Akwa Ibom State in November issued a Bench Warrant for his arrest.

Uduk was charged with three counts of abandoning his assigned duties as the collation and returning officer in the State House of Assembly Election and unlawfully generating scores and entering same in form EC 8e (ii).

He was also accused of announcing and circulating false and fake election results and lying on oath.