The trial of former Pension Reform Task Team Chairman, Abdulrasheed Maina resumed today at the Federal High Court in Abuja before Justice Okon Abang.

The court had last week ordered the remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre after his appearance there following his extradition from the Niger Republic.

Justice Abang had ruled that Maina would be attending his trial over alleged N2billion fraud from the correctional center until the conclusion of the case, having jumped the bail earlier granted to him and fled to the Niger Republic.

Also last week, the counsel formerly representing Maina, formally withdrew and the new counsel asked for a short adjournment to enable him to study the facts of the case.

Justice Abang granted the application for adjournment on the ground that Maina is entitled to legal representation.

Maina’s trial had been holding in absentia after he jumped bail and ran off to the Niger Republic. A High Court in Abuja declared him wanted and subsequently he was arrested in Niamey.

He was extradited to Nigeria on Thursday to face his ongoing money laundering trial.

A witness on Thursday told an Abuja High Court that Maina, bought a property worth $2 million in the Jabi area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).